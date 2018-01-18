Leonard Fournette’s Maybach Was Totaled in That Tuesday Car Crash

And the driver was a Steelers fan!

By Dan Gartland
January 18, 2018

There’s good news and bad news about the car crash Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette got in earlier this week. 

The good news: Fournette is just fine. The bad news: Fournette’s car is not fine. 

Fournette told USA Today on Thursday that his (very, very expensive) car, a Mercedes-Maybach 6, was totaled in the wreck. 

“I’ve got to get a whole new car,” Fournette said. “But at least nobody got hurt.”

Fournette has had a good attitude about the whole thing, it seems. He autographed his busted bumper and gave it a transportation worker cleaning up debris, Florida Highway Patrol told NFL.com.

In a stunning coincidence, Fournette also said that the people in the car that rear-ended him were Steelers fans. 

“They were from Pittsburgh,” Fournette explained. “They came to Jacksonville to drop the in-laws off.”

