There’s good news and bad news about the car crash Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette got in earlier this week.

The good news: Fournette is just fine. The bad news: Fournette’s car is not fine.

Fournette told USA Today on Thursday that his (very, very expensive) car, a Mercedes-Maybach 6, was totaled in the wreck.

“I’ve got to get a whole new car,” Fournette said. “But at least nobody got hurt.”

Fournette has had a good attitude about the whole thing, it seems. He autographed his busted bumper and gave it a transportation worker cleaning up debris, Florida Highway Patrol told NFL.com.

Special Thanks to @Jaguars Leonard @_fournette for being a true professional. He took the time to take a photo with boy involved in crash and to thank our trooper for his service. We are glad to hear of no injuries in this crash. pic.twitter.com/ICQSKL9tAw — FHPJacksonville (@FhpJacksonville) January 16, 2018

In a stunning coincidence, Fournette also said that the people in the car that rear-ended him were Steelers fans.

“They were from Pittsburgh,” Fournette explained. “They came to Jacksonville to drop the in-laws off.”