An NFL investigation has determined that the Raiders did comply with the Rooney Rule when they hired Jon Gruden as head coach, the league announced Friday.

Two lawyers from the Fritz Pollard Alliance, the advocacy group that works with the NFL to promote diversity in the coaching and front office ranks, asked the NFL to investigate the Gruden hiring last week. That request came a week after Fritz Pollard Alliance chairman John Wooten said he felt the Raiders had complied with the rule.

The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview at least one minority candidate when filling a head coaching position. The Raiders did interview two minority candidates—USC offensive coordinator Tee Martin and Bobby Johnson, who was Oakland’s tight ends coach under Jack Del Rio—but there’s no indication either was actually considered for the job. Johnson wasn’t even retained as a position coach on Gruden’s new staff.

It was clear that Gruden was the Raiders’ top choice from the beginning. Owner Mark Davis said at Gruden’s introductory press conference that he’d been trying to recruit the coach back to Oakland for six years and met with him in Philadelphia before Christmas to discuss the job. Del Rio wasn’t fired until a week later.

Those interviews were good enough for the NFL, though.

“The NFL confirmed today that its review of the hiring of Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden complied with the Rooney Rule and that the club conducted bona fide interviews with minority candidates as part of its search process,” the league said in a statement.