New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is headed to his eighth Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady and he celebrated by smiling and embracing his assistant coaches on the sidelines after Sunday's 24–20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots are now the first NFL team with 10 Super Bowl appearances. Belichick and Brady already own the record for most Super Bowl appearances by a player and head coach, respectively.

Watch Belichick's reaction to the win below:

I watched everyone tweet their Patriots hate all game, but I knew how it was going to end. pic.twitter.com/BAw3thUd1q — D'Arcy Maine (@darcymaine_espn) January 21, 2018

When your son is leaving for college, but you’re really excited for finals week.



Bill Belichick hugged Matt Patricia as the Patriots are off to another Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/tx1x31UFmv — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) January 21, 2018

Proof that Bill Belichick can be caught off guard pic.twitter.com/smGbhVYaSa — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 21, 2018

Belichick already owns seven Super Bowl rings in his career. He has two rings as the New York Giants defensive coordinator but has won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX and LI as the Patriots head coach.