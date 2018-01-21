Watch: Bill Belichick Smiles, Celebrates AFC Championship Win On Sidelines

Screenshot broadcast

Bill Belichick showed emotion after the AFC Championship win.

By Chris Chavez
January 21, 2018

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is headed to his eighth Super Bowl with quarterback Tom Brady and he celebrated by smiling and embracing his assistant coaches on the sidelines after Sunday's 24–20 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Patriots are now the first NFL team with 10 Super Bowl appearances. Belichick and Brady already own the record for most Super Bowl appearances by a player and head coach, respectively.

Watch Belichick's reaction to the win below:

Belichick already owns seven Super Bowl rings in his career. He has two rings as the New York Giants defensive coordinator but has won Super Bowls XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX and LI as the Patriots head coach.

