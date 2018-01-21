Watch: Controversial Fumble Call Goes Against Dion Lewis, Patriots

It looked like Lewis regained control of the ball after it was initially knocked loose, but the fumble call stood. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 21, 2018

Another Patriots playoff game, another (sort of) controversy. 

In the fourth quarter, with New England trailing 20-10, the Pats ran a double-pass to perfection. Dion Lewis caught the ball with blockers in front of him and picked up a chunk of yardage before Jaguars linebacker Myles Jack knocked the ball loose and recovered it in one fell swoop. 

The play was reviewed, as all turnovers are, and it looked like Lewis regained control of the ball after it was knocked loose by pinning it to his thigh. 

The fumble call was eventually upheld, and all the momentum New England built up with the trick play went straight to the Jaguars. 

