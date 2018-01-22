The Philadelphia Eagles will enter Super Bowl 52 as the biggest underdogs for the game since 2009, according to several Las Vegas oddsmakers.

The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas opened with the Eagles as 5.5-point underdogs to the New England Patriots, which other sportsbooks had the spread closer to six.

The over/under for the Super Bowl is 47.5 points.

The Eagles' spread is the biggest since Super Bowl XLIII, where the Arizona Cardinals were touchdown underdogs to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh won that game 27–23 thanks to a Santonio Holmes' 6-yard game-winning touchdown reception from Ben Roethlisberger with less than a minute left.

New England will be making its 10th appearance in the Super Bowl after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 24–20 in the AFC Championship Game.

The Eagles are making its third trip to the Super Bowl and will seek its first Super Bowl title, after blasting the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC title game.