Patriots Elect to Wear Road White Uniforms in Super Bowl

The Patriots are 3–1 in the Super Bowl when wearing white. Just saying. 

By Dan Gartland
January 23, 2018

For the second year in a row, the Patriots will be wearing white uniforms in the Super Bowl. 

The Patriots are the home team—the home/away designation alternates between the AFC and NFC every year—and thus had the option to choose which jerseys to wear against the Eagles in Minnesota. They announced Tuesday that they’re going with the road whites. 

The Patriots are 3–1 when wearing white in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN. The lone loss came in Super Bowl XXXI against the Packers under Bill Parcells. Last year’s dramatic comeback against the Falcons also came while wearing white after Atlanta went with its red jerseys as the home team. 

The Eagles haven’t officially announced which jerseys they will wear but it figures to be the typical dark green. Philadelphia rarely wears its black alternates and no team has worn an alternate jersey in the Super Bowl. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters