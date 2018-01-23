Patriots Elect to Wear Road White Uniforms in Super Bowl

For the second year in a row, the Patriots will be wearing white uniforms in the Super Bowl.

The Patriots are the home team—the home/away designation alternates between the AFC and NFC every year—and thus had the option to choose which jerseys to wear against the Eagles in Minnesota. They announced Tuesday that they’re going with the road whites.

Home team, away jerseys.#Patriots elect to wear white for #SuperBowl; team is 3-0 in white in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. #GoPats #NotDone pic.twitter.com/nnBNqSzrlW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 23, 2018

The Patriots are 3–1 when wearing white in the Super Bowl, according to ESPN. The lone loss came in Super Bowl XXXI against the Packers under Bill Parcells. Last year’s dramatic comeback against the Falcons also came while wearing white after Atlanta went with its red jerseys as the home team.

The Eagles haven’t officially announced which jerseys they will wear but it figures to be the typical dark green. Philadelphia rarely wears its black alternates and no team has worn an alternate jersey in the Super Bowl.