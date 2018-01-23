Even if you’re one of those people who thinks it’s a foregone conclusion the Patriots will win yet another Super Bowl, there are still plenty of things you can bet on.

As always, sportsbooks are offering a wide array of prop bets tied to the game, covering not only the Eagles and Patriots but also halftime, the television broadcast and even Donald Trump’s Twitter activity.

The Westgate Superbook is planning to post over 400 prop bets by Thursday evening, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. I doubt any of them will be as creative as this one being offered at Caesars Palace—Who will be taller: the first player to score in the Vegas Golden Knights game on Super Bowl Sunday or the first player to score a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

Here are a few of the bets being offered by BetDSI.eu (via NJ.com):

Will Tom Brady wear a bandage on his right hand?

• Yes: -130

• No: +100

How many times will Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth say “dynasty”?

• Over 2.5: -130

• Under 2.5: +100

Will Al Michaels or Cris Collinsworth say “City of Brotherly Love”?

• Yes: +150

• No: -180

Will Donald Trump attend the game?

• Yes: +400

• No: -600

Length of national anthem (sung by Pink)

• Over 2:00: -180

• Under 2:00: +140

From Bovada:

Will the team that scores first win the game?

• Yes: -180

• No: +150

Will either team score three unanswered times in the game?

• Yes: -180

• No: +150

From MyTopSportsBooks.com:

Odds a player in the game is featured in a commercial: 49/1

Over/Under number of tweets from Donald Trump during the game: 3.5

Odds Justin Timberlake makes his entrance via:

• Zipline: 2/1

• Car: 5/1

• Motorcycle: 7/1

• Jet pack: 15/1

• Dog sled: 20/1

• Parachute: 50/1

• FIELD: 3/1

Odds to make a guest appearances during the halftime show

• T.I.: 2/1

• Jay-Z: 5/1

• Beyonce: 6/1

• Jimmy Fallon: 6/1

• Timbaland: 7/1

• Nelly Furtado: 8/1

• Rihanna: 15/1

• Drake: 20/1

• Britney Spears: 22/1

• Snoop Dogg: 25/1

• Ciara: 25/1

• Madonna: 40/1

• ‘NSYNC: 100/1

• Janet Jackson: 200/1