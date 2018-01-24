Patriots Confirm Rob Gronkowski's Concussion, Pro Bowler Remains in Concussion Protocol

Gronkowski's injury had previously been listed as a "head injury," not a concussion. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 24, 2018

The Patriots have confirmed that Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion in New England's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday. 

Prior to Wednesday, Gronkowski's injury had been described as a "head injury." The Patriots did not practice on Wednesday, but if they did, Gronkowski would not have participated as he remains in the league's concussion protocol. 

He suffered the concussion in the first half of Sunday's game when he was hit in the helmet by Jacksonville's Barry Church, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Gronkowski was visibly shaken as he got up from the hit and was immediately taken to the locker room. He did not return. 

Gronkowski's health and availability will be a major storyline in the lead-up to next Sunday's Super Bowl. The perennial Pro Bowl tight end is a vital part of the Patriots offense, and he led the team with 69 receptions for 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters