The Patriots have confirmed that Rob Gronkowski suffered a concussion in New England's 24-20 victory over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.

Prior to Wednesday, Gronkowski's injury had been described as a "head injury." The Patriots did not practice on Wednesday, but if they did, Gronkowski would not have participated as he remains in the league's concussion protocol.

He suffered the concussion in the first half of Sunday's game when he was hit in the helmet by Jacksonville's Barry Church, who was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play. Gronkowski was visibly shaken as he got up from the hit and was immediately taken to the locker room. He did not return.

Gronkowski's health and availability will be a major storyline in the lead-up to next Sunday's Super Bowl. The perennial Pro Bowl tight end is a vital part of the Patriots offense, and he led the team with 69 receptions for 1,084 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.