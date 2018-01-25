An unidentified bettor placed a multimillion dollar wager on the Philadelphia Eagles to win the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.com.

MGM vice president of race and sports Jay Rood told ESPN.com that it was one of the largest bets placed on any sporting event in the past couple of years, but declined to say how much the exact bet was.

Rood also declined to say if the bet was a a money-line wager or a straight bet on the point spread.

"I've had inquiries for some big bets," Rood said. "Last year, on Saturday and Sunday, we took probably a record number of six-figure wagers. I'm thinking the same kind of thing is going to happen this year."

Current odds have the New England Patriots a 4.5–point favorite over the NFC champions. It's the third straight game that the Eagles have been an underdog.