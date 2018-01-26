Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood has a neck injury that will end his career, according to multiple media reports.

Scout Fantasy first reported Wood's injury and says a press conference is scheduled for Monday to make an announcement.

The 31-year-old Wood was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Bills, making 120 starts in his nine seasons.

Wood, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015, played every single snap for the Bills this season, anchoring a line that helped Buffalo rank sixth in rushing offense.

In August, Wood signed a two-year contract extension worth $21.3 million, with $14 million in guaranteed money.