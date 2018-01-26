Report: Bills Center Eric Wood Has Career-Ending Neck Injury

Bills center Eric Wood reportedly to retire due to neck injury

By Scooby Axson
January 26, 2018

Buffalo Bills center Eric Wood has a neck injury that will end his career, according to multiple media reports.

Scout Fantasy first reported Wood's injury and says a press conference is scheduled for Monday to make an announcement.

The 31-year-old Wood was drafted in the first round of the 2009 NFL draft and has spent his entire career with the Bills, making 120 starts in his nine seasons.

Wood, who made the Pro Bowl in 2015, played every single snap for the Bills this season, anchoring a line that helped Buffalo rank sixth in rushing offense. 

In August, Wood signed a two-year contract extension worth $21.3 million, with $14 million in guaranteed money.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters