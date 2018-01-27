Rob Gronkowski Back at Practice, Still in Concussion Protocol

Gronkowski practiced lightly on Saturday and is on track to play in the Super Bowl. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2018

Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski practiced lightly on Saturday, marking an important step toward returning for Super Bowl LII next Sunday. He stretched, jogged and caught passes in drills without defenders, reports ESPN's Mike Reiss

Gronkowski still needs to be cleared by the Patriots' head doctor and then by an independent neurological consultant, per league rules. Still, all signs point toward Gronkowski being able to play in the Super Bowl. 

Gronkowski suffered the concussion in the first half of the AFC Championship Game when he was hit in the helmet by Jaguars defensive back Barry Church. It's the second concussion he suffered this season. 

Should he be able to play against the Eagles, it would be a huge boost to the Patriots offense. Gronkowski is a matchup nightmare and is a huge part of the Patriots offense—he led New England in receptions (69), receiving yards (1,084) and receiving touchdowns (8).

