The NFL's "Super Bowl Experience," the interactive park for fans at the Minneapolis Convention Center, will be held during the week leading up to Super Bowl LII.

The Patriots take on the Eagles in Super LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

At the Experience, you can get autographs from NFL players, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and experience the NFL in virtual reality. There will be NFL flag clinics, activities and, of course, the NFL shop for gear. For a full list of what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience, click here.

Here's a map of the Experience so you don't get lost.

Schedule

The experience runs Jan. 27—Feb. 3:

Saturday, January 27: 10:00am –10:00pm

Sunday, January 28: 10:00am–8:00pm

Monday, January 29: 3:00pm–8:00pm

Tuesday, January 30: 3:00pm–8:00pm

Wednesday, January 31: 3:00pm–10:00pm

Thursday, February 1: 10:00am–10:00pm

Friday, February 2: 10:00am–10:00pm

Saturday, February 3: 10:00am–8:00pm

Tickets

Adults: $35

Children (12 and under): $25

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Super Bowl Experience box office at the convention center.

Parking

There is an underground garage across from the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are also parking garages within walking distance of the Convention Center that are connected by skyway. In addition, apps like SpotHero can make finding a spot on your phone easy.

For more parking information, see the convention center's website here.