Heading to the NFL's Super Bowl Experience in Minneapolis? Here's What You Need to Know

Here's all the information you need for this year's Super Bowl Experience.

By Charlotte Carroll
January 31, 2018

The NFL's "Super Bowl Experience," the interactive park for fans at the Minneapolis Convention Center, will be held during the week leading up to Super Bowl LII. 

The Patriots take on the Eagles in Super LII on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

At the Experience, you can get autographs from NFL players, take photos with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and experience the NFL in virtual reality. There will be NFL flag clinics, activities and, of course, the NFL shop for gear. For a full list of what to expect at the Super Bowl Experience, click here

Here's a map of the Experience so you don't get lost. 

Schedule

The experience runs Jan. 27—Feb. 3:

  • Saturday, January 27: 10:00am –10:00pm 
  • Sunday, January 28: 10:00am–8:00pm 
  • Monday, January 29: 3:00pm–8:00pm 
  • Tuesday, January 30: 3:00pm–8:00pm 
  • Wednesday, January 31: 3:00pm–10:00pm 
  • Thursday, February 1: 10:00am–10:00pm
  • Friday, February 2: 10:00am–10:00pm 
  • Saturday, February 3: 10:00am–8:00pm 

Tickets

Adults: $35

Children (12 and under): $25

Tickets are available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Super Bowl Experience box office at the convention center.

Parking

There is an underground garage across from the Minneapolis Convention Center. There are also parking garages within walking distance of the Convention Center that are connected by skyway. In addition, apps like SpotHero can make finding a spot on your phone easy.

For more parking information, see the convention center's website here

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters