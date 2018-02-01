It is perhaps the fastest outcome of any prop bet on Super Bowl Sunday, heads or tails during the coin toss to determine which team gets the ball first. And the results over the first 51 Super Bowls could not be much more even, with tails holding a slight 27-24 advantage (53 percent) over heads thanks to a current 4-0 run.

But the best part of wagering on the coin toss might be the odds, as either side can be had for a small -105 price (bet $105 to win $100) at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com on the Super Bowl 52 props.

If you are wondering whether or not winning the coin toss eventually leads to victory in the big game, the answer has been no recently. The last three winners of the coin toss all went on to lose the Super Bowl, and you can wager on that as well. You can lay -125 that the winner of the coin toss will win the game too or take -105 that the winner of the coin toss will lose.

If you want to pick whether the New England Patriots or Philadelphia Eagles win the coin toss or whether the team choosing heads or tails is correct, you can also get a pick'em price of -105 for either of those options in each prop bet.

After the coin toss, the national anthem will be the focus of everyone's attention before Super Bowl 52 kicks off, which means bettors will need to get their stopwatches ready for Pink. All eyes will be on the pop singer during her rendition of the song to see how long she goes. The over/under on length is listed at two minutes, with the over a solid -165 favorite.

The past three Super Bowl national anthems have all gone over two minutes while four of the previous five before that finished under that time.

Wrapping up Super Bowl festivities usually is the popular Gatorade shower for the winning coach after the game. Last year, New England's Bill Belichick avoided it. However, orange was the winning color two of the last three years a coach has been doused with the liquid along with four of the past six.

Orange is the +250 second choice (bet $100 to win $250) this year behind lime/green/yellow, which is the +225 favorite.