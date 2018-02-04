What Coach Has Won the Most Super Bowls?

With five Super Bowl wins, Patriots coach Bill Belichick has the most victories of the 31 coaches who have won the Super Bowl. In his five wins, Belichick has defeated five different teams (Rams, Panthers, Eagles, Seahawks, Falcons).

Belichick's seven Super Bowl appearances is is also the top mark.

Former Steelers coach Chuck Noll has the second most Super Bowl wins with four, which is also the most wins without a loss in the Super Bowl for any coach.

Along with Belichick and Noll, 11 other coaches have won multiple Super Bowls. Of that group, seven coaches besides Noll are undefeated in the big game. Bill Walsh went 3-0 with the 49ers, while Vince Lombardi (Packers), Tom Flores (Raiders), Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys), George Seifert (49ers), Mike Shanahan (Broncos) and Tom Coughlin (Giants) all went 2-0 with their teams. Coughlin's two wins came against Belichick and the Patriots.

Don Shula (2-4) and Tom Landry (2-3) are the only coaches to win multiple Super Bowls, but still have a record that is under .500 in the game.

There are four coaches who have made multiple Super Bowl trips without ever picking up a win. Bud Grant (Vikings), Marv Levy (Bills) and Dan Reeves (Broncos and Falcons) are each 0-4 in Super Bowls, and John Fox (Panthers and Broncos) is 0-2.