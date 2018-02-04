Prince Hologram Scrapped From Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl LII Halftime Performance

Sheila E. says Justin Timberlake told her there will be no Prince hologram during his Super Bowl LII halftime performance.

February 04, 2018

by Lisa Bowman

 

Justin Timberlake is getting set to perform during the halftime slot at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis.

It was previously reported that the singer’s performance would include a hologram of Prince.

The late artist, who passed away in 2016, famously performed at the Super Bowl Halftime Show back in 2007.

However, Prince’s close friend, Sheila E. voiced her dismay on Twitter yesterday, saying: “Prince told me don’t ever let anyone do a hologram of me. Not cool if this happens!”

Hours later, the drummer tweeted confirmation that the hologram would not be going ahead.

“Family, I spoke w/Justin 2nite and he shared heartfelt words of respect for Prince & the Purple fans,” she wrote.

“I look 4wrd 2 seeing what I’m sure is going 2 be a spectacular halftime show. There is no hologram.”

In a 1998 interview with Guitar World, Prince previously expressed his disgust at artist holograms, calling them “demonic”.

When asked whether he would ever consider playing with another artist’s hologram, he responded: “Certainly not.”

“That’s the most demonic thing imaginable,” he continued.

“Everything is as it is, and it should be. If I was meant to jam with Duke Ellington, we would have lived in the same age. That whole virtual reality thing… it really is demonic. And I am not a demon.

“Also, what they did with that Beatles song [“Free As a Bird”], manipulating John Lennon’s voice to have him singing from across the grave… that’ll never happen to me.

“To prevent that kind of thing from happening is another reason why I want artistic control.”

It was thought that Janet Jackson might appear on stage with Timberlake during his performance tonight, but it’s been confirmed that’s not the case.

Meanwhile, Prince’s estate recently won a battle with a music producer to stop him from releasing previously unheard tracks that he’d worked on with the singer.

This came just days after Prince’s estate announced its own plans to release previously unheard tracks.

This story originally appeared on nme.com.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters