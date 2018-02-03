Justin Timberlake will reportedly feature a Prince hologram to honor the hometown legend in his Super Bowl LII halftime show, reports TMZ.

According to TMZ, the scoop is based on a Thursday night rehearsal so the plan could change.

Prince put on a famous Super Bowl halftime performance 11 years ago. He died in 2016.

The 10-time Grammy winner's last Super Bowl appearance came in 2004, when he infamously pulled part of Janet Jackson's costume off, revealing her breast on national television and causing a major controversy.

​The wardrobe malfunction seen around the world caused the Federal Communications Commission to issue a five-second delay during all live performances on television.

Lady Gaga performed during last year's halftime show.

Super Bowl LII will take place Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.