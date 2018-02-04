Rob Gronkowski Noncommittal About Returning in 2018

Could Rob Gronkowski really be retiring at only 28 years old?

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

Tom Brady will be back with the Patriots next season, but will Rob Gronkowski? 

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio speculated before Sunday’s game that it could be Gronk’s last in the NFL and the eighth-year tight end was asked after the Patriots’ loss to the Eagles if he was weighing retirement. 

“I don’t know how you heard that,” Gronkowski said, referencing the Florio tweet, “but, I mean, I’m definitely gonna look at my future. We’ll sit down in the next couple of weeks and see where I’m at.”

Gronkowski is one of the most dominant tight ends of all time when healthy, but he has been hampered by injuries throughout his career. He hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2011, his second year in the league. He has dealt with injuries to his arm, knee and, perhaps most notably, his back. Gronk has dealt with back injuries since college and had three surgeries on his back since 2009. 

Gronkowski was also diagnosed with his first concussion of his NFL career during the AFC championship game and did not clear the concussion protocol until this past Thursday. 

Gronkowski has two years and $17 million remaining on his contract. If he retires before next season, he would carry $4 million in dead cap money. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters