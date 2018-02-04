This Tom Brady-led drive in the final minutes of a Super Bowl didn’t end the way we expected.

Brady and the Patriots had a chance to take the lead after Zach Ertz put the Eagles ahead late in the fourth quarter but the drive ended after just three plays when Brady los a fumble.

Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham lined up on the inside of the line and got to Brady for the first sack of the game, forcing the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. Rookie Derek Barnett then scooped up the ball to give it back to the Philly offense.

Jake Elliott made a 46-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to extend the Eagles’ lead to eight.

The Patriots had a chance at another last-ditch drive with 58 seconds to play and no timeouts but Brady’s Hail Mary pass to Rob Gronkowski fell incomplete and the Patriots suffered their third Super Bowl loss in the Brady-Belichick era.