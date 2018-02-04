Watch: Tom Brady Fumble All But Seals Patriots’ Fate in Super Bowl

This Tom Brady-led drive in the final minutes of a Super Bowl didn’t end the way we expected.

By Dan Gartland
February 04, 2018

This Tom Brady-led drive in the final minutes of a Super Bowl didn’t end the way we expected. 

Brady and the Patriots had a chance to take the lead after Zach Ertz put the Eagles ahead late in the fourth quarter but the drive ended after just three plays when Brady los a fumble. 

Philadelphia defensive end Brandon Graham lined up on the inside of the line and got to Brady for the first sack of the game, forcing the ball out of the quarterback’s hand. Rookie Derek Barnett then scooped up the ball to give it back to the Philly offense. 

Jake Elliott made a 46-yard field goal on the ensuing drive to extend the Eagles’ lead to eight. 

The Patriots had a chance at another last-ditch drive with 58 seconds to play and no timeouts but Brady’s Hail Mary pass to Rob Gronkowski fell incomplete and the Patriots suffered their third Super Bowl loss in the Brady-Belichick era. 

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters