2019 Super Bowl Odds: Patriots Favored to Win Super Bowl LIII

The five teams with the best chance to win, per Vegas: Patriots, Packers, Eagles, Steelers Vikings

By Daniel Rapaport
February 05, 2018

The Patriots may have suffered a crushing 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and their aging core is not getting any younger, but Vegas isn't quite yet to declare New England's dynasty dead.

Per 5Dimes, the Patriots are favored to win the Super Bowl next season at +300, followed by the Packers (+800), Eagles (+850), Steelers (+1000) and Vikings (+1200). 

It's a little surprising to see New England still given that much respect with Tom Brady in his 40s and the team coming off a season marred with off-field drama. But Brady appears impervious to Father Time, and coach Bill Belichick finds a way to have his team contending each and every season. 

The Packers are coming off a disappointing season as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed 10 games with a broken collarbone. The Packers fired both coordinators and brought back Joe Philbin to take over the offense. Philbin was previously Green Bay's offensive coordinator from 2007-11, winning a Super Bowl with the team in his last season. 

The Eagles will get Carson Wentz back to start the season and have impressive young talent on both sides of the ball. 

On the other end of the spectrum are the Cleveland Browns, who became just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in 2017. The Browns, Jets, Bears, Bengals and Bills are all listed +10000, equivalent to 100 to 1. 

The Eagles were roughly 50 to 1 (+5000) to win this year's Super Bowl after Philadelphia went 7-9 in 2016. 

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Here are the odds for every team on the first night of the offseason. 

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIII

New England Patriots +350
Green Bay Packers +800
Philadelphia Eagles +850
Pittsburgh Steelers +1000
Minnesota Vikings +1200
Los Angeles Rams +1750
San Francisco 49ers +1800
Houston Texans +1850
New Orleans Saints +1850
Jacksonville Jaguars +2000
Atlanta Falcons +2000
Dallas Cowboys +2000
Oakland Raiders +2100
Carolina Panthers +2500
Seattle Seahawks +2500
Kansas City Chiefs +3000
Los Angeles Chargers +3000
Denver Broncos +3500
Indianapolis Colts +4000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000
Baltimore Ravens +5000
Arizona Cardinals +5000
Tennessee Titans +5000
Detroit Lions +5000
Miami Dolphins +7000
Washington Redskins +7000
New York Giants +5500
New York Jets +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Cincinnati Bengals +10000
Buffalo Bills +10000
Cleveland Browns +10000

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters