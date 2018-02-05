The Patriots may have suffered a crushing 41-33 loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and their aging core is not getting any younger, but Vegas isn't quite yet to declare New England's dynasty dead.

Per 5Dimes, the Patriots are favored to win the Super Bowl next season at +300, followed by the Packers (+800), Eagles (+850), Steelers (+1000) and Vikings (+1200).

It's a little surprising to see New England still given that much respect with Tom Brady in his 40s and the team coming off a season marred with off-field drama. But Brady appears impervious to Father Time, and coach Bill Belichick finds a way to have his team contending each and every season.

The Packers are coming off a disappointing season as star quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed 10 games with a broken collarbone. The Packers fired both coordinators and brought back Joe Philbin to take over the offense. Philbin was previously Green Bay's offensive coordinator from 2007-11, winning a Super Bowl with the team in his last season.

The Eagles will get Carson Wentz back to start the season and have impressive young talent on both sides of the ball.

On the other end of the spectrum are the Cleveland Browns, who became just the second team in NFL history to go 0-16 in 2017. The Browns, Jets, Bears, Bengals and Bills are all listed +10000, equivalent to 100 to 1.

The Eagles were roughly 50 to 1 (+5000) to win this year's Super Bowl after Philadelphia went 7-9 in 2016.

Super Bowl LIII will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019.

Here are the odds for every team on the first night of the offseason.

ODDS TO WIN SUPER BOWL LIII

New England Patriots +350

Green Bay Packers +800

Philadelphia Eagles +850

Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

Minnesota Vikings +1200

Los Angeles Rams +1750

San Francisco 49ers +1800

Houston Texans +1850

New Orleans Saints +1850

Jacksonville Jaguars +2000

Atlanta Falcons +2000

Dallas Cowboys +2000

Oakland Raiders +2100

Carolina Panthers +2500

Seattle Seahawks +2500

Kansas City Chiefs +3000

Los Angeles Chargers +3000

Denver Broncos +3500

Indianapolis Colts +4000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +4000

Baltimore Ravens +5000

Arizona Cardinals +5000

Tennessee Titans +5000

Detroit Lions +5000

Miami Dolphins +7000

Washington Redskins +7000

New York Giants +5500

New York Jets +10000

Chicago Bears +10000

Cincinnati Bengals +10000

Buffalo Bills +10000

Cleveland Browns +10000