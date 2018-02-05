Man Accused of Killing Colts' Edwin Jackson in U.S. Illegally

Police: Man accused of killing Colts' Edwin Jackson in U.S. illegally, had previously been deported twice

By Scooby Axson
February 05, 2018

A man accused of driving drunk and killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man is living in the United States illegally, the Indiana State Police said,

State police said that the man is an undocumented immigrant and gave authorities a fake name. They also said he had been deported twice before.

The driver is identified as 37-year–old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan citizen. Orrego-Savala was thought to be intoxicated and was driving without a license.

"Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009," Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. "State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala."

Police have said that Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were on the side of of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit by Orrego-Savala, who drove his truck onto the emergency shoulder of the highway hitting both men.

Orrego-Savala was apprehended after trying to flee the scene on foot. He is currently being held in Marion County, Indiana Jail while he awaits to be charged in the case.

Jackson, 26, went to Georgia Southern University. He was signed to the Colts in January 2016 and was placed on injured reserve in September 2017.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters