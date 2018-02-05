A man accused of driving drunk and killing Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man is living in the United States illegally, the Indiana State Police said,

State police said that the man is an undocumented immigrant and gave authorities a fake name. They also said he had been deported twice before.

The driver is identified as 37-year–old Manuel Orrego-Savala, a Guatemalan citizen. Orrego-Savala was thought to be intoxicated and was driving without a license.

"Orrego-Savala is in the United States illegally and has previously been deported on two occasions, in 2007 and again in 2009," Sgt. John Perrine said in a statement. "State police investigators are working with U.S. Federal Immigration Officials and they have placed a hold on Orrego-Savala."

Police have said that Jackson and Uber driver Jeffrey Monroe were on the side of of Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit by Orrego-Savala, who drove his truck onto the emergency shoulder of the highway hitting both men.

Orrego-Savala was apprehended after trying to flee the scene on foot. He is currently being held in Marion County, Indiana Jail while he awaits to be charged in the case.

Jackson, 26, went to Georgia Southern University. He was signed to the Colts in January 2016 and was placed on injured reserve in September 2017.