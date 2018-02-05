The Phialdelphia Eagles were welcomed back home by hundreds of fans gathered at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles' plane departed from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and then touchdown after 2:30 p.m. Chants of "Philly, Philly" as well as "E-A-G-L-E-S!" could be heard when the players started to disembark from the plane.

Here are some videos from players getting off the plane:

Scores of fans are welcoming the Eagles back to Philly at the airport (via @Rodney_McLeod4) pic.twitter.com/Gta1S3GarQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

What a welcome home. pic.twitter.com/geZIpn0WCO — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 5, 2018

The parade will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. that will start at Broad and Pattison Street and then head north to the Art Museum. More information will be announced on Tuesday morning.