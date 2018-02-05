Watch: Eagles Arrive In Philadelphia To Celebrate Super Bowl Victory

The Eagles were welcomed back to Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

By Chris Chavez
February 05, 2018

The Phialdelphia Eagles were welcomed back home by hundreds of fans gathered at Philadelphia International Airport on Monday afternoon.

The Eagles' plane departed from Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport and then touchdown after 2:30 p.m. Chants of "Philly, Philly" as well as "E-A-G-L-E-S!" could be heard when the players started to disembark from the plane.

Here are some videos from players getting off the plane:

The parade will be held on Thursday morning at 11 a.m. that will start at Broad and Pattison Street and then head north to the Art Museum. More information will be announced on Tuesday morning.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters