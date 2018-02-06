Grammy-award winning artist Bruno Mars wants the NFL to pick a hip-hop artist to headline the Super Bowl LIII halftime show in Atlanta next year.

Mars performed at the 2014 halftime show with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and then in 2016 with Coldplay, Beyoncé, Mark Ronson and Gustavo Dudamel.

Next year's Super Bowl will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019.

On Monday afternoon, Mars tweeted the following:

"Yo is it true that the next Super Bowl is in Atlanta?"

".@NFL you have the opportunity to celebrate incredible Hip Hop Artist from Atlanta Next year."

". @NFL Outkast. T.I Gucci, lil jon, Jeezy, Jermaine Dupri just to name a few. it would be the best party Tv has ever seen!"

". @NFL S--t I just wanna help curate that show, and I’ll only charge like a billion"

". @NFL all jokes aside please lets make that happen"

Gucci Mane appears to be interested.

Guwop at halftime would be legendary @NFL — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) February 6, 2018

This year's Super Bowl halftime performance was Justin Timberlake, who did not have any guest appearances but paid tribute to Prince.