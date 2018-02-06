Authorities are looking into a possible break-in at the residence of New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, according to multiple media reports.

Gronkowsk's home is located in Foxborough, Massachusetts, a few miles away from Gillette Stadium where New England plays its home games.

The team returned from Super Bowl LII on Monday following a 41–33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Gronkowski had nine catches for 116 yards in the loss.

According to FOX 25 in Boston, police arrived at Gronkowski's home Monday night and stayed about four hours.

The news station also obtained an audio recording of the police scanner of the reported break-in, an with officer saying "multiple safes .. possible guns" were taken from the home.