New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels met with head coach Bill Belichick on Tuesday morning and was talked into backing out of the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job, according to Mike Reiss of ESPN.com.

Belichick reportedly chatted with McDaniels about getting him into deeper conversations on the inner operations of the Patriots. McDaniels could be considered a successor for the Patriots head coaching job whenever Belichick decides to move on from his post. Belichick has been the Patriots head coach for 18 seasons and led them to eight Super Bowl appearances.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that Robert and Jonathan Kraft were also in the meeting and laid out how they felt about McDaniels and the process moving forward.

The Patriots reportedly also pitched a longer term job assurance in New England, which would allow for McDaniels' four children to stay in the same school for an extended period of time. McDaniels has told people close to him that a long term contract commitment is important to him.

McDaniels was close to becoming the Colts' next head coach but never signed a contract. The team announced his hiring on social media but he backed out by Tuesday afternoon. He called general manager Chris Ballard to inform him of his plans to remain in New England.