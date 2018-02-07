Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard held a press conference on Wednesday morning and announced that "the rivalry is back on" after New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels backed out of becoming the Colts' next head coach.

Ballard announced the coordinators and assistants who have signed contracts with the team will remain on the staff.

Ballard said he was disappointed and surprised after the team had an agreement in place with McDaniels. He received a call from McDaniels on Tuesday that informed him the Patriots' assistant had changed his mind and was going in a different direction. McDaniels never signed a contract with the Colts.

"We will get the right leader for the Indianapolis Colts and I am very confident in this," Ballard said.

"Obstacles happen...that's what the great lesson of football is. That it doesn't always work out or go the way we mapped it out."



There is no timetable for a hiring. Ballard has consulted with former head coach Tony Dungy to discuss the importance and patience of hiring the right coach.

There have been rumors regarding whether Andrew Luck's shoulder injury and uncertainty played a role in McDaniels' decision to pass on the job. Ballard noted McDaniels never asked to contact Luck. ESPN's Chris Mortensen has reported there are still concerns about whether Luck's shoulder could require additional surgery.

