The Carolina Panthers placed interim general manager Marty Hurney on paid leave as the NFL looks into into harassment accusations made against Hurney by his ex- wife

A judge rejected a temporary restraining order requested by Jeanne Hurney last week after she filed a complaint. Jeanne Hurney told the Charlotte Observer that she had withdrawn her complaint.

“There is nothing for a court to hear,” her attorney, Jonathan Feit said to the paper. “There is nothing in the complaint that she filed that would have a remote impact on Mr. Hurney’s ability to manage a football team.

“The Hurneys have trust issues. They are divorced. That doesn’t seem newsworthy.”

"The club advised the league of the matter in a timely fashion, and it is being reviewed under the personal conduct policy," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in a statement to NFL.com.

The 62-year-old Hurney has been in charge of the personnel department in Carolina since the team fired general manager Dave Gettleman before last season.

Carolina have interviewed Jimmy Raye III, Lake Dawson, and Martin Mayhew for the general manager position.

The league is also investigating workplace misconduct allegations made against majority owner Jerry Richardson, who said he would sale the team.