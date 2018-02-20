Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden describes the team's departure from the city for Las Vegas as "kind of sad" in S.L. Price's feature story in the newest issue of Sports Illustrated.

"It’s as if Gruden, after reveling again in the fans’ pure passion, remembers the pain that sets in when, suddenly, there’s no place for it to go.

The Bucs fired him after the 2008 season. Soon the Raiders will leave for Vegas. He’s closing in on the team facility now, the control tower at Oakland Airport looming outside. “It’s kind of sad, man,” Gruden says. “What will they have once we go?”

Last year, the NFL owners approved the Raiders' move with 31 of 32 votes in favor of the relocation. The Raiders have a 65,000-seat domed stadium in the work but it is not expected to open until 2020. It is estimated that the stadium could cost about $1.9 billion with $750 million coming from public contribution.