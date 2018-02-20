The Tampa Bay Buccaneers released running back Doug Martin, the team announced Tuesday.

Martin spent each of his six seasons with the team after being selected in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

He was set to make $6.75 million in base salary in 2018 as part of a five–year, $35.75 million contract extension he signed in 2016.

Martin, 29, played in 11 games last season, but only ran for 406 yards and scored three touchdowns.

A two-time Pro Bowler, Martin had his best season in 2015, when he ran for 1,402 yards. He was named a first-time AP All-Pro at the end of the season.

In his career, Martin has 4,633 rushing yards and 1,091 receiving yards with 28 total touchdowns.