Frank Reich on The Art of Building a Gameplan

On this week's episode, I sat down for conversations with new Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich and NFL Network analyst David Carr. Reich and I spoke in Indianapolis, during his second week on the job. Reich details the process of putting a gameplan together (which he did for Eagles coach Doug Pederson the past two years), and talks about the research that goes into find new plays and keeping what you call fresh, and discusses the future of offensive football—where it is headed, and what kind of imagination it will take to stay ahead of the defense.

David Carr—the first overall pick in the 2002 draft, and the older brother of Oakland quarterback Derek Carr—on how he thinks Derek will mesh with new coach Jon Gruden, on whether he ever looks back at his career and wonders what if he didn’t get picked by an expansion and thrown into the fire immediately with the Houston Texans, and the secrets to doing TV analysis of such a complicated game.