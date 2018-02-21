Alshon Jeffery made a number of terrific catches on the Eagles' run to the franchise's first every Super Bowl. His acrobatic grabs are even more impressive with the benefit of hindsight, as it seems he was playing the entire season with a torn rotator cuff.

Jeffery had surgery Wednesday to repair a torn rotator cuff that he suffered during training camp, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Despite the injury, he played in all 19 games for the Eagles this year and had 57 catches for 789 yards and nine touchdowns in the regular season. In Super Bowl LII, he had three catches for 73 yards and the game's opening touchdown in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Jeffery, 28, signed with Philadelphia before the season after spending the first five years of his career with the Bears after being selected in the second round of the 2012 draft. His lone Pro Bowl appearance came as a member of the Bears in 2013.

His strong play this season earned him a four-year, $52 million contract extension with the Eagles, which he signed in December.

It is not clear how long Jeffery will need to recover from the rotator cuff surgery, but he will almost certainly be ready for the start of training camp before the 2018 season.