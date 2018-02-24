Oh No, Geno Smith is Dealing in Flat-Earth Nonsense

There's a full-blown epidemic in the world of sport—a growing number of prominent athletes are lending credence to an absolutely nonsense "theory" that the Earth is flat.

The face of this hogwash is Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving, who made headlines last season when he said he believed the Earth is flat on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's podcast last season. (He's since been pretty wishy-washy about whether he actually believes it and said it was a "social experiment." Of course.)

A couple other athletes have voice support for this demonstrably false notion. Irving's teammate Jaylen Brown said he was leaning toward the flat-Earth camp, and so is Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins.

Add Geno Smith to the list. The former Jets quarterback and current Giants backup Geno Smith tweeted that he's been researching the theory and thinks he's with Irving.

I been studying this whole flat earth vs globe thing... and I think I may be with Kyrie on this... b4 you judge do some HW but what do you guys think? — Geno (@GenoSmith3) February 24, 2018

This comes just after Tesla live-streamed a vehicle in space that showed really, really clear images of the round Earth. As well as the hundreds of other pictures and countless research concretely proving that the Earth is round.

Ugh.