Oh No, Geno Smith is Dealing in Flat-Earth Nonsense

Geno Smith tweeted that he's been doing research on the flat-Earth "theory" and that he thinks he's with Kyrie Irving. Ugh.

By Daniel Rapaport
February 24, 2018

There's a full-blown epidemic in the world of sport—a growing number of prominent athletes are lending credence to an absolutely nonsense "theory" that the Earth is flat. 

The face of this hogwash is Celtics All-Star Kyrie Irving, who made headlines last season when he said he believed the Earth is flat on Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye's podcast last season. (He's since been pretty wishy-washy about whether he actually believes it and said it was a "social experiment." Of course.) 

A couple other athletes have voice support for this demonstrably false notion. Irving's teammate Jaylen Brown said he was leaning toward the flat-Earth camp, and so is Rams wide receiver Sammy Watkins

Add Geno Smith to the list. The former Jets quarterback and current Giants backup Geno Smith tweeted that he's been researching the theory and thinks he's with Irving. 

This comes just after Tesla live-streamed a vehicle in space that showed really, really clear images of the round Earth. As well as the hundreds of other pictures and countless research concretely proving that the Earth is round. 

Ugh. 

