Chris Long Shows Eagles Pride on Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

The Eagles' Chris Long won a Super Bowl title in early February. Three weeks later, the 32-year-old defensive end has conquered Mt. Kililmanjaro once again.
He climbed the 19,000-foot mountain to raise awareness for east Africa's water crisis, raising money for his charity Waterboys along the way.
Long made the climb with 11 current and former players and U.S. military veterans, including Nate Boyer.
What a group. What an amazing and emotional week. Please click the link in bio and scroll down to the 2018 #conqueringkili roster, meet the team and possibly donate on behalf of your favorite athlete or veteran. Delivering a basic human need as a TEAM, and hoping to inspire.... all the while, having fun doing something challenging. Big week for @waterboysorg
Of course, he also had to throw on a dog mask and pull out an Eagles' flag while he was there.
This is his third time making the climb.