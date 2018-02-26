Chris Long Shows Eagles Pride on Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

By Charlotte Carroll
February 26, 2018

The Eagles' Chris Long won a Super Bowl title in early February. Three weeks later, the 32-year-old defensive end has conquered Mt. Kililmanjaro once again.

He climbed the 19,000-foot mountain to raise awareness for east Africa's water crisis, raising money for his charity Waterboys along the way. 

Long made the climb with 11 current and former players and U.S. military veterans, including Nate Boyer. 

NFL
Chris Long’s Next Mountain: After Super Bowl Summit, Eagle Eyes Kilimanjaro For Water Charity

Of course, he also had to throw on a dog mask and pull out an Eagles' flag while he was there. 

High altitude dog... Just for Philly 😂 #threeweekslater @waterboysorg

A post shared by Chris Long 🆑⚡️ (@laflamablanca95) on

This is his third time making the climb.

 

