Chris Long Shows Eagles Pride on Top of Mt. Kilimanjaro

The Eagles' Chris Long won a Super Bowl title in early February. Three weeks later, the 32-year-old defensive end has conquered Mt. Kililmanjaro once again.

He climbed the 19,000-foot mountain to raise awareness for east Africa's water crisis, raising money for his charity Waterboys along the way.

Long made the climb with 11 current and former players and U.S. military veterans, including Nate Boyer.

Of course, he also had to throw on a dog mask and pull out an Eagles' flag while he was there.

This is his third time making the climb.