Jets running back Matt Forte announced his retirement after 10 seasons in the NFL on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old tweeted a statement that was originally given to Sports Spectrum, in which he thanked the various people who'd gotten him to where he was.

Forte played two seasons with the Jets, including an injury-plagued 2017 season.

But most of Forte's career highlights came with the Bears. He was selected 44th overall out of Tulane by Chicago in 2008 and ran for 1,238 yards and eight touchdowns during his rookie season. Forte rushed for more than 1,000 yards in four of the next six seasons. He earned Pro Bowl honors in 2011 and 2013.

He ran for 9,796 career rushing yards and 54 touchdowns. He had 554 career receptions for 4,672 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Forte is the Bears' second all-time rusher behind Walter Payton.