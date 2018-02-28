The Chicago Bears will release quarterback Mike Glennon on the first day of the NFL's new league year on march 14, general manager Ryan Pace told reporters at the scouting combine on Wednesday.

Glennon played just one year of his three-year deal, which was worth $45 million. The Bears will only payout $18.5 million of the guaranteed money of the deal. He was named the Bears starting quarterback at the beginning of the season but only lasted four starts before Mitchell Trubisky replaced him in Week 5.

Glennon finished the season with 833 yards and four touchdowns.

The Bears also announced plans to release linebacker Willie Young.