Report: Rob Gronkowski Plans to Return To NFL in 2018, WWE Will Wait

Rob Gronkowski mulled retirement but reportedly plans to suit up for the Patriots again.

By Chris Chavez
February 28, 2018

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the NFL for the 2018 season after contemplating his future, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapaport reports that the Patriots have not been informed of any decision by Gronkowski and no major announcement for his return may be planned. Agent Drew Rosenhaus had nothing to add about Gronkowski's status to Rapoport.

Here's what Rapoport reported on the NFL Network:

"What I am told though is that he took several weeks off to kind of let loose and put football in the back of his mind and really kind of set himself free after football. He did ponder retirement. He did discuss potentially moving to another venue WWE for once –maybe Hollywood. The belief now is that those things will come after his football career. The belief now, Mike, is that  Rob Gronkowski will continue his football career with the Patriots."

Gronkowski spoke with reporters after the Super Bowl LII loss and left the door open to possibly retiring after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski has previously made appearances at WWE events and so rumors have swirled about a possible second career in wrestling entertainment or films. He has made cameos in films like "The Clapper" and "Entourage".

Gronkowski suffered a concussion during New England's win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship. 

