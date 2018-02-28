New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will return to the NFL for the 2018 season after contemplating his future, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Rapaport reports that the Patriots have not been informed of any decision by Gronkowski and no major announcement for his return may be planned. Agent Drew Rosenhaus had nothing to add about Gronkowski's status to Rapoport.

Here's what Rapoport reported on the NFL Network:

"What I am told though is that he took several weeks off to kind of let loose and put football in the back of his mind and really kind of set himself free after football. He did ponder retirement. He did discuss potentially moving to another venue WWE for once –maybe Hollywood. The belief now is that those things will come after his football career. The belief now, Mike, is that Rob Gronkowski will continue his football career with the Patriots."

The expectation is that #Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski will return for 2018 after pondering his future, I’m told. He may never make a grand announcement, but the belief is entertainment opportunities (acting WWE) will wait. pic.twitter.com/WwbLZS4zfy — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 28, 2018

Gronkowski spoke with reporters after the Super Bowl LII loss and left the door open to possibly retiring after the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Gronkowski has previously made appearances at WWE events and so rumors have swirled about a possible second career in wrestling entertainment or films. He has made cameos in films like "The Clapper" and "Entourage".

Gronkowski suffered a concussion during New England's win over the Jaguars in the AFC Championship.