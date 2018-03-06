The Steelers have placed the franchise tag on running back Le'Veon Bell for the second consecutive season, a source told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer.

Last year, Bell made $12.1 million under the franchise tag while earning his second career All-Pro recognition with his work on the field. He rushed for 1,291 yards and nine touchdowns on a league-high 321 carries while also catching 85 passes for 655 yards and two scores.

Under the franchise tag next season, Bell is projected to make around $14.5 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com.

Last season, Bell held out of training camp after getting franchised in hopes of getting a long-term deal with Pittsburgh, and did not report to the team until September. During the postseason, Bell told Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com that he would consider retiring or sitting out the 2018 season if the Steelers placed him on the franchise tag again.

"Just get the numbers straight exactly where we want them," Bell told Fowler. "I'm not going to settle for anything. I know what I do and what I bring to the table. I'm not going out here getting the ball 400 times if I'm not getting what I feel I'm valued at."

Bell also told Fowler that he wants "to set standards for all the other running backs" who came in the league after him like Todd Gurley and Melvin Gordon and if Pittsburgh wants to make a deal happen, they need to "value" him.

The Steelers have until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with Bell.

Bell, a second-round pick from 2013 draft, has made three Pro Bowls and two All-Pro teams in his five-year career.