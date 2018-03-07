The Rams have agreed to trade linebacker Alec Ogletree and a 2019 seventh-round pick to the Giants for New York's fourth- and sixth-round picks in this year's draft, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Ogletree, 26, signed a four-year, $42 million contract extension with the Rams in October that included $30 million in guarantees. He made 95 total tackles in 15 games in 2017 as well as one sack and a forced fumble.

A first-round pick out of Georgia in the 2013 draft, Ogletree had his best season in 2016, when he was named second-team All-Pro.

In New York, Ogletree will look to sure up a defense that finished 27th against the run (120.8 yards per game), 31st against the pass (252.4 yards per game) and gave up the fifth most points of any team (24.2 per game)