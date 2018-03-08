Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott took to Twitter to thank team owner Jerry Jones for supporting him throughout his legal battle with the NFL last season.

Elliott was suspended six games for alleged domestic violence incidents but filed multiple appeals that allowed him to play in Dallas' first eight games of the season. He would eventually serve the entirety of the suspension, and Dallas missed the playoffs with a 9-7 record.

"Much love and thanks to Mr. Jones for standing behind me -- as he does for all of his players," Elliott tweeted. "Great appreciation. Time to move on and look forward to a great season in ’18."

Throughout the ordeal, Jones was steadfast in his support for Elliott and said he was innocent. Jones had issues with the way commissioner Roger Goodell handled the suspension, and it was ostensibly part of the reason Jones fought against Goodell's contract extension.

Jones recently paid the league office $2 million to cover legal fees incurred from litigation against the leagues. The first case between the Cowboys and the NFL in 2017 was the long-running dispute over Ezekiel Elliott’s suspension for domestic violence. The second was Jones’s threat to sue in order to prevent Goodell’s contract from being extended. Though the dispute over Goodell’s contract never ended up in court, both sides employed lawyers to trade letters.

Elliott led the league with 1,631 rushing yards in 2016 and managed 983 rushing yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games in 2017.