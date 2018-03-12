Tom Brady Straight-Up Inhaled This Beer

We’ve already heard the stories about how great Tom Brady is at chugging beer, and now he’s finally put it on display.

Brady was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday and the host challenged him to a chugging contest. Well, it wasn’t really much of a contest because Brady turned his esophagus into a vacuum and gulped the pint down in no time.

TONIGHT: Tom Brady doesn't usually drink beer, but when he does... pic.twitter.com/xGWdnlhJOR — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 13, 2018

And now he has to go eat a pound of spinach to detox.