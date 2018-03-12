Tom Brady Straight-Up Inhaled This Beer

Tom Brady put his prolific beer-chugging skills on display. 

By Dan Gartland
March 12, 2018

We’ve already heard the stories about how great Tom Brady is at chugging beer, and now he’s finally put it on display. 

Brady was a guest on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Monday and the host challenged him to a chugging contest. Well, it wasn’t really much of a contest because Brady turned his esophagus into a vacuum and gulped the pint down in no time. 

And now he has to go eat a pound of spinach to detox. 

