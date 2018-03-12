Tom Brady Shows Hand Cut Before Super Bowl in 'Tom vs. Time' Episode

We finally see Tom Brady's hand injury.

By Chris Chavez
March 12, 2018

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed footage of the cut in his right hand from before the AFC Championship Game in the series finale of "Tom vs. Time" on his Facebook page.

Brady says that he believed the cut was season-ending. The hand was stitched up but not shown to many people. He wore a glove on his hand while speaking to the media throughout the playoffs. 

"I'm looking down at my thumb as it's split open," Brady said. "I'm thinking, 'I really don't know what happened to my thumb, but I know it doesn't feel good and I'm having a real hard time believing I'm going to go out and play well against the No. 1 ranked defense in four days."

You can watch the episode below:

Images of the hand can be seen below. Warning: The cut is gruesome:

Brady went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII. 

