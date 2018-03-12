New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady showed footage of the cut in his right hand from before the AFC Championship Game in the series finale of "Tom vs. Time" on his Facebook page.

Brady says that he believed the cut was season-ending. The hand was stitched up but not shown to many people. He wore a glove on his hand while speaking to the media throughout the playoffs.

"I'm looking down at my thumb as it's split open," Brady said. "I'm thinking, 'I really don't know what happened to my thumb, but I know it doesn't feel good and I'm having a real hard time believing I'm going to go out and play well against the No. 1 ranked defense in four days."

You can watch the episode below:

Images of the hand can be seen below. Warning: The cut is gruesome:

From Tom vs. Time, here’s Patriots QB Tom Brady’s thumb just before the AFC title game. pic.twitter.com/njt8rwEK9p — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 12, 2018

Best way to fix a giant gash near your thumb? Apparently, acupuncture. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/A8BJnKUoKW — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

This is what Tom Brady's Frankenstein hand looked like after he got stitches. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/JB3Px70uf1 — John Breech (@johnbreech) March 12, 2018

Here is a picture of Tom Brady's injured hand right after he suffered his thumb injury. He went on to beat the #Jaguars in the AFC Championship game less than a week later.



He said he was fearful at the time his season is over. pic.twitter.com/EBNqmYrbnu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 12, 2018

Brady went on to beat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.