Did you buy a Richard Sherman Seahawks' jersey, only to find out this week he was released and then signed by the 49ers?

As free agency heats up and clubs move big names, the biggest worry for many fans is buying a jersey only to have that player change teams.

But Fanatics offers Jersey Assurance to make sure fans get are covered.

If a player gets traded within 90 days of purchase (a full year for the NBA), that jersey is eligible for a replacement. This is for any pro sport, including the NFL, NBA, MLB and NHL.

Jerseys will be available within a day of players officially signing with the new team, and Sherman's jersey has even been updated so any Seahawks' jersey bought from Fanatics for Christmas can be traded.

See here for more details.