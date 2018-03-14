The Dolphins released defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh on Wednesday, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

With no trade having been arranged, Miami will release Suh after three seasons.

In 2017, Suh had 48 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

The 31-year-old is a five time Pro Bowler.

He was originally selected by the Lions as second overall in the 2010 draft. He was signed by Miami to a six-year $114 million contract after five seasons with Detroit.

Suh was owed $16.985 million in base salary in 2018 with a cap of $26.1 million.