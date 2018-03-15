Report: Jordy Nelson Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Raiders

Jordy Nelson is switching from green and yellow to black and silver.

By Khadrice Rollins
March 15, 2018

Jordy Nelson has agreed to a two-year, $15 million deal with $13 million guaranteed with the Raiders, James Jones of NFL Network reports.

Nelson was released Tuesday by the Packers after spending the first 10 years of his career in Green Bay. During that time, Nelson had 550 receptions for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns.

Nelson earned an initiation to the Pro Bowl in 2014 after catching 98 passes for a career-high 1,519 yards and 13 touchdowns, and then missed all of 20015 after tearing his ACL in the preseason.

Last year, Nelson had one of the worst years of his career as the Packers played most of the year without Aaron Rodgers. He had 53 catches for 482 yards and six scores.

The Raiders were 16th in the league in passing yards last season and released last year's leading receiver Michael Crabtree on Thursday.

