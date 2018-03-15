Report: Raiders to Release WR Michael Crabtree

The Raiders will release veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Crabtree, 30, had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns for Oakland last season, the third consecutive year he's had at least eight touchdowns for the Raiders. He had two years left on a four-year, $34 million deal, and the move saves roughly $7.7 million in cap space this year and $8.2 million in cap for 2018.

A first-round pick of the 49ers in 2009, Crabtree crossed the bay to join the Raiders prior to the 2015 season. That year, he had 85 catches for 922 yards and nine touchdowns, and he followed that up with 89 catches, 1,003 yards and eight scores in 2016. He has been one of Derek Carr's favorite redzone targets since he joined Oakland.

The news comes amid buzz that the Raiders are looking to finalize a deal with receiver Jordy Nelson, who was cut by the Packers on Tuesday.

For his career, the sure-handed Crabtree has 579 catches for 6,870 yards and 51 touchdowns.