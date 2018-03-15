Miami Dolphins center Mike Pouncey has requested his release from the team, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Pouncey has three years remaining on his contract after signing a five-year extension in 2015. The Dolphins will save $7 million on their salary cap after cutting Pouncey. Miami asked Pouncey to take a pay cut on Thursday but he was seeking a raise in a long-term deal.

"I know my career isn’t over," Pouncey told the Post.

Pouncey played 16 games last season, which was the most for him since 2012.

The Dolphins have been active since the new NFL year started. Miami has parted ways with Jay Ajayi, Jarvis Landry and Ndamukong Suh in the past year.

Miami was drafted with the fifth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft. Pouncey earned Pro Bowl honors in 2013, 2014 and 2015.