Former Raiders Wide Receiver Michael Crabtree Agrees to 3-Year Deal With Ravens

Former Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree has agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens.

By Charlotte Carroll
March 16, 2018

Former Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree has agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens, the team announced Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal and said it's a $21 million deal, including $15 million in the first two years with $11 million guaranteed. 

Crabtree was released by the Raiders on Thursday.

He'll help fill a void in Baltimore that was left when a deal with Ryan Grant fell through after he failed a physical. 

Crabtree had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The 30-year-old had two years left on a four-year, $34 million deal with Oakland. 

He was a first round pick of the 49ers in 2009. 

Crabtree has 579 grabs for 6,870 yards and 51 touchdowns. 

 

