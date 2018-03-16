Former Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree has agreed to a three-year deal with the Ravens, the team announced Friday.

ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the deal and said it's a $21 million deal, including $15 million in the first two years with $11 million guaranteed.

Crabtree was released by the Raiders on Thursday.

He'll help fill a void in Baltimore that was left when a deal with Ryan Grant fell through after he failed a physical.

Crabtree had 58 catches for 618 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The 30-year-old had two years left on a four-year, $34 million deal with Oakland.

He was a first round pick of the 49ers in 2009.

Crabtree has 579 grabs for 6,870 yards and 51 touchdowns.