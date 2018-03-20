Saquon Barkley did not work out at Penn State's pro day on Tuesday, according to ESPN.

The junior running back was slated to participate in the workout but changed his mind.

"I woke up this morning and that was the game plan," Barkley said, according to ESPN. "But then when I realized there wasn't a running back coach here, I figured there was no point for me to run routes or do drills."

At last month's scouting combine, Barkley ran the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds, posted a 41-inch vertical leap and pressed 29 reps on the bench press. SI.com predicted that the Cleveland Browns could take Barkley with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft. Barkley would be the first running back drafted at No. 1 since fellow Nittany Lion Ki-Jana Carter in 1995.

In his three seasons with Penn State, the All-America running back totaled 5,538 all-purpose yards and 53 touchdowns.

Barkley said he plans to attend the NFL draft in Dallas on April 26.