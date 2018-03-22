Steelers Send Ryan Shazier To Scout At Pitt Pro Day

Ryan Shazier is staying busy while recovering from his spinal injury.

By Jenna West
March 22, 2018

Ryan Shazier is staying busy for the Steelers as he continues to recover from his spinal injury.

The Steelers sent the linebacker to Pitt's Pro Day on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network. Shazier and his teammate, running back James Connor, joined Steelers scouts at the event.

Teaching me how to evaluate!!!

A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on

​Shazier suffered a spinal contusion last season in a Week 13 game against the Bengals. He underwent surgery 10 days later and is currently rehabbing.

NFL
Rainy Pro Day Does Nothing to Dampen Enthusiasm for Sam Darnold as Likely Top Draft Pick

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said in February that Shazier will not play in 2018 but will continue to have a role within the organization. Apparently, his role will include scouting. 

Shazier had 89 tackles, two forced fumbles and 3 interceptions last season.

You May Like

More NFL

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now