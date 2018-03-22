Ryan Shazier is staying busy for the Steelers as he continues to recover from his spinal injury.

The Steelers sent the linebacker to Pitt's Pro Day on Wednesday, according to the NFL Network. Shazier and his teammate, running back James Connor, joined Steelers scouts at the event.

Teaching me how to evaluate!!! A post shared by Ryan Shazier (@shazier) on Mar 21, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

​Shazier suffered a spinal contusion last season in a Week 13 game against the Bengals. He underwent surgery 10 days later and is currently rehabbing.

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said in February that Shazier will not play in 2018 but will continue to have a role within the organization. Apparently, his role will include scouting.

Shazier had 89 tackles, two forced fumbles and 3 interceptions last season.