The final cost of the new stadium for the Raiders in Las Vegas will cost $1.8 billion, according to the Las Vegas Stadium Authority.

The cost, which was reported by the Las Vegas Sun from stadium authority documents, comes from $850 million provided by the Raiders, another $750 million from public funding, which are the county's hotel room taxes, plus $200 million from the NFL's "G4" loan program.

A meeting is set for Thursday for the stadium builders to present their plans to the stadium authority, just in time before the NFL owners meetings scheduled for next week.

The 65,000–seat domed stadium located near the Las Vegas Strip is set to be completed by Aug. 1, 2020.

A state senate bill required the Raiders to spend the first $100 million on the stadium project. That is before getting public money generated by a tax on Clark County hotel rooms.

The Raiders move to Las Vegas from Oakland was approved by NFL owners in April 2017. with the team playing at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum for the next two seasons before relocating.