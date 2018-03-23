Former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Aldon Smith was arrested again, this time for a violating a court order to stay away from an alleged domestic violence victim.

Smith turned himself into authorities on Friday after contacting the woman.

A warrant was issued for his arrest stemming from a March 3 incident in which Smith allegedly assaulted the woman.

He was originally arrested on misdemeanors charges of willful infliction of corporal injury, assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.

He posted bond, was released and pled not guilty to the charges on March 12. At the time, a judge ordered Smith to stay away from the woman. The Raiders released Smith hours after his arrest.

The 28–year-old Smith has not played in the NFL since 2015, when he was suspended by the league following a third DUI arrest. He was also investigated for domestic violence last year.